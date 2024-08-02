2024 Paris Olympics

Gold and bronze medalist Suni Lee recounts her journey to the Paris Olympics

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Team USA gymnast Suni Lee, fresh off her gold and bronze medal performances, talked about her journey to the Paris Olympics during a one on one Friday with NBC Bay Area.

Lee overcame health issues and wasn't cleared to begin training until January, then competed in the U.S. championships in San Jose to clinch a spot on the U.S. team.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Jessica Aguirre has more with Lee in the video above.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us