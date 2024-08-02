Gold and bronze medalist Suni Lee recounts her journey to the Paris Olympics

Team USA gymnast Suni Lee, fresh off her gold and bronze medal performances, talked about her journey to the Paris Olympics during a one on one Friday with NBC Bay Area.
Lee overcame health issues and wasn't cleared to begin training until January, then competed in the U.S. championships in San Jose to clinch a spot on the U.S. team.
Jessica Aguirre has more with Lee in the video above.
