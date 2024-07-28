Live updates: Kevin Durant pacing Team USA against Serbia

What to Know
- The Americans fell behind early in the first quarter but sharp-shooting from Kevin Durant helped erase the deficit and give the United States a 56-49 lead at halftime.
- Durant, the all-time leading scorer in Olympics history, is off to a hot start with 21 points off the bench in his first action this summer.
- LeBron James was the only other player on Team USA with double digit points (12) at the half.
Follow along below for live updates from the Group C men's basketball contest between the United States and Serbia.