Live updates: Kevin Durant pacing Team USA against Serbia

What to Know The Americans fell behind early in the first quarter but sharp-shooting from Kevin Durant helped erase the deficit and give the United States a 56-49 lead at halftime.

Durant, the all-time leading scorer in Olympics history, is off to a hot start with 21 points off the bench in his first action this summer.

LeBron James was the only other player on Team USA with double digit points (12) at the half.

Follow along below for live updates from the Group C men's basketball contest between the United States and Serbia.