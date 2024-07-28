2024 Paris Olympics
Live updates: Kevin Durant pacing Team USA against Serbia

Team USA's quest for a fifth straight gold medal in men's basketball started Sunday morning against Serbia

Kevin Durant of Team USA drives to the basket against Vanja Marinkovic of Team Serbia during the first half of the Men's Group Phase - Group C game
What to Know

  • The Americans fell behind early in the first quarter but sharp-shooting from Kevin Durant helped erase the deficit and give the United States a 56-49 lead at halftime.
  • Durant, the all-time leading scorer in Olympics history, is off to a hot start with 21 points off the bench in his first action this summer.
  • LeBron James was the only other player on Team USA with double digit points (12) at the half.

Follow along below for live updates from the Group C men's basketball contest between the United States and Serbia.

