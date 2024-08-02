Team USA's success and diversity resonates with Bay Area gymnasts

Team USA won gold in women's gymnastics earlier this week and on Thursday they dominated again as Simone Biles took gold and Suni Lee claimed bronze in the individual all-around competition.
But their wins go far beyond the games.
NBC Bay Area's Velena Jones explains how Team USA's success and diversity is resonating with gymnasts in the states.
Visit nbcbayarea.com/olympics for more coverage.
