Team USA men's gymnastics practices in Olympic arena ahead of competition

Ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics Team USA men's gymnastics is practicing making sure they are ready for once the competition commences.
The team has a few Bay Area ties, with some of the athletes hailing from Stanford University. And they said they are ready to compete.
NBC Bay Area's Jessica Aguirre caught up with the team in Paris to get their takes on what's to come.
