2024 Paris Olympics

Watch Stanford's Torri Huske secure silver in 100m freestyle at Paris Olympics

By Brendan Weber

NBC Universal, Inc.

Stanford swimmer Torri Huske swam to silver in the women's 100m freestyle at the Paris Olympics Wednesday, securing her third medal of the Games.

Huske tapped the wall with a time of 52.29, 0.13 seconds behind Sweden's Sarah Sjöström. Hong Kong's Siobhan Bernadette Haughey finished third at 52.33.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Previously in Paris, Huske won gold in the women's 100m butterfly and silver in the 4x100m freestyle relay.

swimming Jul 28

WATCH: Americans Torri Huske and Gretchen Walsh take gold and silver in women's 100m butterfly

2024 Paris Olympics Jul 27

Team USA wins silver at women's swimming 4x100m freestyle relay at Paris Olympics

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympicsswimming
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us