Watch Stanford's Torri Huske secure silver in 100m freestyle at Paris Olympics

Stanford swimmer Torri Huske swam to silver in the women's 100m freestyle at the Paris Olympics Wednesday, securing her third medal of the Games.

Huske tapped the wall with a time of 52.29, 0.13 seconds behind Sweden's Sarah Sjöström. Hong Kong's Siobhan Bernadette Haughey finished third at 52.33.

Previously in Paris, Huske won gold in the women's 100m butterfly and silver in the 4x100m freestyle relay.