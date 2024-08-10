2024 Paris Olympics

Two Bay Area athletes help secure Olympic bronze in men's volleyball

By Jessica Aguirre

Two Bay Area athletes helped the U.S. men's volleyball team beat Italy on Friday to secure the bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The team, which features former Stanford star Erik Shoji and San Jose native Taylor Averill, won the match 25-23, 30-28, 26-24.

The victory gives Shoji his second Olympic medal and Averill his first.

Upon winning Averill took to social media and gave the Bay Area a shout out.

