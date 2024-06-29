2024 Paris Olympics

U.S. men's water polo team plays off against Spain at Cal ahead of Paris

By Christine Ni

Although the U.S. Olympic trials are underway, the U.S. men’s water polo team is playing a game ahead of Paris.

The men played an exhibition match agaisnt Spin at the University of California, Berkeley’s Speiker Aquatics Complex Friday.

It’s one of the teams’ last at-home games before they head to Europe.

“I’m so happy to be back, it’s awesome,” said Johnny Hopper, a Cal graduate.

Hopper is just one of many on the team with Bay Area ties.

The team is set to play again on Sunday.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris OlympicsBerkeleyUC Berkeley
