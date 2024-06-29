U.S. men's water polo team plays off against Spain at Cal ahead of Paris

Although the U.S. Olympic trials are underway, the U.S. men’s water polo team is playing a game ahead of Paris.

The men played an exhibition match agaisnt Spin at the University of California, Berkeley’s Speiker Aquatics Complex Friday.

It’s one of the teams’ last at-home games before they head to Europe.

“I’m so happy to be back, it’s awesome,” said Johnny Hopper, a Cal graduate.

Hopper is just one of many on the team with Bay Area ties.

The team is set to play again on Sunday.