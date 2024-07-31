2024 Paris Olympics

US women's gymnastics team wins gold; Stanford's Asher Hong, Brody Malone talk bronze win at Paris Olympics

By Jessica Aguirre

NBC Universal, Inc.

In Day 4 of the Paris Olympics, the U.S. women's gymnastics team won gold and they made it look easy. They won the women's gymnastics team final on Tuesday.

NBC Bay Area’s Jessica Aguirre also had a chance to speak to Stanford's Asher Hong and Brody Malone of the U.S. men's gymnastics team as they cheered for their counterparts and spoke about their bronze medal win.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

2024 Paris Olympics 9 hours ago

US women's gymnastics team ditches NSFW nickname for ‘Golden Girls'

2024 Paris Olympics 21 hours ago

Redemption! Simone Biles, Team USA win gymnastics team gold

Jessica Aguirre has the full recap from Paris in the video above.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us