US women's water polo looks to secure bronze in 2024 Paris Olympics

The U.S. women’s water polo team’s quest for its fourth straight Olympic gold came to an end on Thursday.
The squad, which features several players with Bay Area ties, lost to Australia in a semifinal shootout, 14(6)-13(5).
The team said they are looking to get on the podium and win bronze. The team will play for the medal come Saturday.
Jessica Aguirre has more in the video above.
