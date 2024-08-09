2024 Paris Olympics

Watch Team USA dominate Australia in women's basketball semifinal

By Brendan Weber

NBC Universal, Inc.

Walnut Creek native Sabrina Ionescu and Hayward native Chelsea Gray helped lead the U.S. women's basketball team to a semifinal win Friday to punch the Americans' ticket to the gold medal game at the Paris Olympics.

Ionescu scored eight points while Gray tallied five points and five assists in Team USA's 85-64 rout of Australia.

The U.S. will play for an eighth straight Olympic gold medal on Sunday. They'll face the winner of France-Belgium.

