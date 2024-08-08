Watch Stanford's Kathryn Plummer fire home final point to send Team USA to women's volleyball gold medal match

Former Stanford volleyball star Kathryn Plummer smashed home the final point in Team USA's thrilling semifinal win over Brazil at the Paris Olympics on Thursday.

The Americans won the back-and-forth match in five sets – 25-23, 18-25, 25-15, 23-25, 15-11 – to punch their ticket to Sunday's gold medal match where they will seek to defend their Olympic title from Tokyo.

Team USA will face the winner of Turkey-Italy for the gold medal.