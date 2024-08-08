2024 Paris Olympics

Watch Stanford's Kathryn Plummer fire home final point to send Team USA to women's volleyball gold medal match

By Brendan Weber

NBC Universal, Inc.

Former Stanford volleyball star Kathryn Plummer smashed home the final point in Team USA's thrilling semifinal win over Brazil at the Paris Olympics on Thursday.

The Americans won the back-and-forth match in five sets – 25-23, 18-25, 25-15, 23-25, 15-11 – to punch their ticket to Sunday's gold medal match where they will seek to defend their Olympic title from Tokyo.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Team USA will face the winner of Turkey-Italy for the gold medal.

2024 Paris Olympics 6 hours ago

Growth of beach volleyball gives US hope heading into Los Angeles Games

2024 Paris Olympics Aug 7

Watch Team USA men's volleyball come up just short in tight semifinal

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympicsvolleyball
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us