2024 Paris Olympics

Watch Team USA women take down Nigeria in basketball quarterfinal

By Brendan Weber

NBC Universal, Inc.

The U.S. women's basketball team, featuring Walnut Creek native Sabrina Ionescu and Hayward native Chelsea Gray, knocked off Nigeria Wednesday to advance to the semifinals at the Paris Olympics.

A'ja Wilson dropped in 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Team USA cruised to a comfortable 88-74 victory.

The U.S. will now play Australia on Friday for a spot in the gold medal game.

