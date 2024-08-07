2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Olympics: Catching up with Walnut Creek's gold medalist Amit Elor

By NBC Bay Area staff

Walnut Creek's Amit Elor, who captured the gold medal for Team USA wrestling, said during an interview with NBC Bay Area that finishing at the top of the podium at the Paris Olympics hasn't sunk in just yet.

Elor, 20, made history by becoming youngest U.S. wrestler to win a gold medal after she defeated Kyrgyzstan's Meerim Zhumanazarova 3-0 in the women's freestyle 68kg final.

Elor overcame a pair of family tragedies on her way to Olympic glory.

2024 Paris Olympics
