2024 Paris Olympics

Former Warriors star Kevin Durant becomes USA's Olympic all-time points leader

By Jessica Aguirre

Phoenix Suns forward and former Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant has surpassed the legendary Lisa Leslie to become USA Basketball’s all-time leading scorer in Olympic competition.

Durant, along with Steph Curry and Team USA defeated Brazil in the men's basketball quarterfinals 122-87 at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday. Durant scored 11 points off the bench.

Team USA will face Serbia in the semifinals this Thursday at noon on Peacock.

