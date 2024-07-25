2024 Paris Olympics

Watch party for USA women's soccer opener at Paris Olympics

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Paris Olympics watch party for the USA women’s soccer team's opening match is set for Santana Row between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday.

The U.S. women are taking on Zambia in Group B pool play starting at noon, and NBC Bay Area, Telemundo 48 and Bay FC are hosting a watch party to cheer on the team.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The match takes place one day ahead of Friday's opening ceremony in Paris.

Bob Redell has the full story in the video above.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us