Watch party for USA women's soccer opener at Paris Olympics

A Paris Olympics watch party for the USA women’s soccer team's opening match is set for Santana Row between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday.

The U.S. women are taking on Zambia in Group B pool play starting at noon, and NBC Bay Area, Telemundo 48 and Bay FC are hosting a watch party to cheer on the team.

The match takes place one day ahead of Friday's opening ceremony in Paris.

