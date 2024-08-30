Berkley wheelchair basketball league cheers on Team USA in 2024 Paris Paralympics

The U.S. men's wheelchair basketball team began their quest for a third straight Paralympic title. Watching closely: a Berkeley-based wheelchair basketball group.

The team practiced on Thursday after Team USA came on top with a 66-56 win over Spain to open group play. Helping assist in the win was Bay Area resident Brian Bell, with ten points and ten rebounds.

For Armando Rodriguez, Bell is his guy. Earlier this month, the pair competed and won at a tournament in Thrive City.

"Just being able to play with him, he just does amazing things on the court," he said.

Rodriguez, who has been paralyzed for 17 years, joined the rec league through the Bay Area Outreach and Recreation Program to "compete again."

'It's not something you can really do in your everyday chair. Just being able to have a sports chair and getting out here, it's a great thing," he said.

Jorge Macias, BORP's wheelchair baseball coach, said he sees many come to the rec league from all over the state because there aren't many opportunities to play the sport.

"You can go outside the Bay Area and look for wheelchair basketball, but you probably won't find it, unfortunately, " Macias said. "I've heard people coming from Sacramento, and I've heard people coming from San Jose."

If Team USA goes all the way and wins, they could make history by securing a three-peat, a feat that has never been done in the Paralympic games.

It's something that Rodriguez said he hopes to see.

"They're disabled like I am, and so the hard work and dedication that can be achievable someday," he said.

Team USA will play off against Germany on Friday.