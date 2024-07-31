Watch Bay Area women's water polo players help Team USA rout Italy

Five Team USA women's water polo players with ties to the Bay Area scored one goal apiece in a 10-3 drubbing of Italy at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday.

Jenna Flynn (San Jose native, Stanford University), Maggie Steffens (Danville native, Stanford University), Jordan Raney (Stanford University), Ryann Neushul (Stanford University) and Jewel Roemer (Martinez native, Stanford University) all found themselves on the score sheet in the preliminary round contest.

Team USA is 2-1 to start the Games. They will return to the pool on Friday to face France.