Bay Area Olympians score often, but US women fall to Spain in water polo

The U.S. women's water polo team, featuring several players with ties to the Bay Area, fell to Spain Monday in group play at the Paris Olympics.

Stanford product Jordan Raney scored twice while Danville native Maggie Steffens, San Jose native Jenna Flynn and Martinez native Jewel Roemer each added one goal apiece, but the Americans lost 13-11 in their second Group B match.

Team USA next plays Italy on Wednesday.