Paris 2024 Olympics

3 Marin County siblings compete for ticket to the Paris Olympics

By Christine Ni, Robbie Beasom and Jessica Aguirre

NBC Universal, Inc.

One Marin County family could send not one but three athletes to the Paris Olympics this summer.

Dylan, Quinn and Ella Woodhead are all competing for positions on Team USA's men's and women's water polo teams.

NBC Bay Area went down to Southern California, where the water polo teams train, to chat with the siblings poolside. Check out the conversation in the video player above.

Paris 2024 Olympics Jan 26

Cal alum Abbey Weitzeil has eyes set on Paris Olympics

Paris 2024 Olympics Jan 26

Artistic swimmer Bill May has sights set on Paris

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Paris 2024 OlympicsMarin County
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us