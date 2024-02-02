3 Marin County siblings compete for ticket to the Paris Olympics

One Marin County family could send not one but three athletes to the Paris Olympics this summer.
Dylan, Quinn and Ella Woodhead are all competing for positions on Team USA's men's and women's water polo teams.
NBC Bay Area went down to Southern California, where the water polo teams train, to chat with the siblings poolside. Check out the conversation in the video player above.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.