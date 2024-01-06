Team USA fencer Alexander Massialas prepares for 2024 Paris Olympics

This weekend, the road to the Paris Olympics goes through San Jose as nation’s top fencers are in town for a major Olympic qualifying event.

Bay Area native and three-time Olympian Alexander Massialas, 29, was at the San Jose Convention Center not to compete in this weekend's North American Cup, but to receive his Fencing World Cup Gold Medal that he earned last season.

Massialas is currently the world's top men's fencer. Greg Massialas, Alexander's father, who's also his coach and an Olympian himself was at the event with him.

“Winning and being number one in the world over the year is a very special thing. Of course, we're really getting ready for the end line, which is Paris 2024 Olympics,” said Greg Massialas.

Getting ready means competing next weekend in a key qualifier, the Fencing World Cup in Paris.

“It’s an event I always look forward to every single year. If it's not the Olympics or the World Championships, this is the one that everyone wants to win,” said Alexander Massialas.

