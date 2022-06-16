Meet Hannah Yu, Nominated for the Pawsitively Good Awards!

As part of our annual Clear the Shelters campaign, NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 are honoring individuals, groups and nonprofits going above and beyond for animals in need through the Pawsitively Good Awards.

Congratulations to Hannah Yu, founder of the nonprofit Pawse, for her passion to foster dogs, educate the community about rescue and adoption, and devote her time outside the classroom to give dogs a second chance at life, love, and happiness.

Hannah got into rescue and fostering eight years ago when she adopted her first dog, Professor. Since then, her love for fostering has flourished and she started her own nonprofit, Pawse. Her organization partners with animal rescues and shelters across the Bay Area to host adoption events and fundraisers to help animals find their forever home.

Our mission is to advocate for pet adoption and encourage people to pause for a moment...do their research and discover a whole animal rescue community out there. Hannah Yu