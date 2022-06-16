pawsitively good awards

Meet Hannah Yu, Nominated for the Pawsitively Good Awards!

NBC Bay Area is honoring Pawsitively Good Awards nominee Hannah Yu for her outstanding commitment to helping animals all around the Bay Area live a better life

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

As part of our annual Clear the Shelters campaign, NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 are honoring individuals, groups and nonprofits going above and beyond for animals in need through the Pawsitively Good Awards.

Congratulations to Hannah Yu, founder of the nonprofit Pawse, for her passion to foster dogs, educate the community about rescue and adoption, and devote her time outside the classroom to give dogs a second chance at life, love, and happiness.

Hannah got into rescue and fostering eight years ago when she adopted her first dog, Professor. Since then, her love for fostering has flourished and she started her own nonprofit, Pawse. Her organization partners with animal rescues and shelters across the Bay Area to host adoption events and fundraisers to help animals find their forever home.  

Our mission is to advocate for pet adoption and encourage people to pause for a moment...do their research and discover a whole animal rescue community out there.

Hannah Yu
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

pawsitively good awardspawsitively good
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us