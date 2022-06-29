Meet Jenna and Her Cat-Loving Crew at Gatos de la Noche, Nominated for the Pawsitively Good Awards!

As part of our annual Clear the Shelters campaign, NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 are honoring individuals, groups and nonprofits going above and beyond for animals in need through the Pawsitively Good Awards.

Congratulations to Jenna Skinner and her team at Gatos de la Noche for their nomination. Their love for feral cats and passion to help create safer environments for cat colonies in the Bay Area moves our community forward.

Jenna first started Gatos de la Noche after finding litters of kittens at the middle school she was working at. When she tried reaching out for help, Jenna realized there were no organizations solely dedicated to supporting the kind treatment of feral cats in her area.

She says, "to realize there were dozens and dozens and dozens of cats under dumpsters and behind hospitals…I realized the immensity of the problem."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Although Jenna and her team have cat colonies they care for at many locations, the Berryessa Flea Market is one of the most fulfilling.