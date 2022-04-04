Meet Mary and Her Amazing ‘Angels For Minis' Volunteers Nominated for the Pawsitively Good Awards!

As part of our annual Clear the Shelters campaign, NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 are honoring individuals, groups and nonprofits going above and beyond for animals in need through the Pawsitively Good Awards.

Congratulations to Mary Stewart and all the amazing volunteers at "Angels for Minis" for their nomination. Their passion to help mini horses and educate others about the breed is inspiring and moves our community forward.

When Mary was told there was a great need for rescuing mini horses, she didn’t think twice. Now, with more than 50 volunteers dedicating their time to these mini horses, "Angels for Minis" has adopted out over 700 minis.

We started Angels for Minis because we felt we could make a difference…we had no idea that this was even something that there was even a need for. Mary Stewart

Mary and her team are dedicated to saving abused, neglected and unwanted minis through compassion, love and community education. Whether it’s fostering, adoption, or therapy, "Angels for Minis" does it all!