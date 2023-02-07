Meet Our Pawsitively Good Awards Honoree, The Hobbs Family!

As part of our annual Clear the Shelters campaign, NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 are honoring individuals, groups and nonprofits going above and beyond for our furry friends through the Pawsitively Good Awards.

Congratulations to the Hobbs family for their passion and hard work fostering animals from the Milo Foundation for almost a decade!

Anything you can do to help, really makes a difference. Alex Hobbs

The Hobbs family got started fostering dogs and cats to balance their love for animals with helping overloaded shelters. The Hobbs family says it can be bittersweet when a dog or cat finds their forever family, but it is so rewarding. And even with a few foster fails along the way, the Hobbs family continues to foster litters of puppies and kittens – giving these deserving pets the best chance at a better life.

