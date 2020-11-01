Raiders Overcome Recent History, Beat Browns in Vital Bad-Weather Win

Raiders overcome recent history in vital bad-weather win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

CLEVELAND -- Derek Carr has seen the look in the eyes of teammates when it gets a little rainy, a little windy, a little nasty. He has seen them beaten by the elements before a coin is tossed.

“Just being honest, I’ve been in some locker rooms before where that (happened),” Carr said Sunday. “But today, I felt in pregame and the locker room and once we took the field, nothing was stopping us.”

Are you sitting down, Raiders fans?

Not even bad weather.