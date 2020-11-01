Raiders Overcome Recent History, Beat Browns in Vital Bad-Weather Win

Raiders overcome recent history in vital bad-weather win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
CLEVELAND -- Derek Carr has seen the look in the eyes of teammates when it gets a little rainy, a little windy, a little nasty. He has seen them beaten by the elements before a coin is tossed.
“Just being honest, I’ve been in some locker rooms before where that (happened),” Carr said Sunday. “But today, I felt in pregame and the locker room and once we took the field, nothing was stopping us.”
Sports
Are you sitting down, Raiders fans?
Not even bad weather.
Read more on the Review-Journal
Copyright RSN