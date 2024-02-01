The 2024 Super Bowl isn't the only event that's about to light up Sin City.
Super Bowl 58 will kick off on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium -- marking the first time Las Vegas will host the big game.
The entertainment leading up to the Super Bowl will certainly emphasize why Las Vegas is the "Entertainment Capital of the World" with some of the hottest names and biggest stars performing.
Whether you are headed to the 49ers-Chiefs showdown or not, the city will be filled with concerts, comedy shows, sporting invitations, tailgates and after-parties that you might not want to miss.
Between Rob Gronkowski throwing a beach party and Guy Fieri hosting a tailgate, the excitement is endless. Here is our guide to Super Bowl 2024 celebrity parties and events in Las Vegas:
Adele
Dates: Feb. 2-3 and Feb. 9-10
Location: Caesars Palace
Who: None other than Adele will be taking the stage for a pair of shows in the two weekends leading up to the big game.
U2
Date: Feb. 2-3, Feb. 7, Feb. 9-10
Location: MSG Sphere
Who: Fans can catch Bono and co. as they heat the stage for five shows.
Christina Aguilera
Dates: Feb. 2-3 and Feb. 9-10
Location: Voltaire at the Venetian Las Vegas
Who: Christina Aguilera is lighting up Sin City with 90-minute shows that will consist of -- wait for it -- at least nine outfit changes.
Fred Minnick & Friends’ Big Game Bourbon
Date: Feb. 7
Location: The Foundation Room in Las Vegas
Who: Spirits authority Fred Minnick will host the event that will headline appearances by various NFL legends. "Vanderpump Rules" star Tom Sandoval will also be in attendance.
Sports Illustrated Invitational
Date: Feb. 8
Location: TPC Las Vegas
Who: Bebe Rexha, The Chainsmokers and KYGO are set to perform at the party.
SiriusXM x Pandora's Exclusive Concert
Date: Feb. 8
Location: The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Who: The headliner for this event will be Colombian singer Maluma.
Wu-Tang Clan
Dates: Feb. 9-10
Location: The Theater at Virgin Hotels
Who: All the members of the group, including Youn Dirty Bastard, are slated to perform both nights.
Playboy's Super Bowl Party with Tyga
Date: Feb. 9
Location: Hakkasan Nightclub
Who: The main headliner will be Tyga but what would be a Playboy party without a select group of Playmates and Playboy bunnies? Bunny Madisyn Shipman is expected to be in attendance.
One Party by Uber
Date: Feb. 9
Location: BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Who: Post Malone is expected to headline the event while others will be announced in the coming days.
MAXIM Casino Royale Experience
Date: Saturday, Feb. 10
Location: Resorts World
Who: Headliners expected include 50 Cent and 21 Savage.
Super Bowl Experience
Dates: Feb. 7-10
Location: Mandalay Bay Convention Center
What: This family-friendly experience will give fans all the football feels ahead of the big game with autographs, 40-yard dashes against NFL players and a whole lot more.
Shaq’s Fun House
Date: Friday, Feb. 9
Location: XS Nightclub at Encore
Who: Organized by NBA legend Shaquille O’NealHeadliners, expected include Lil Wayne and Diplo, among others.
Sebastian Maniscalco
Date: Feb. 9-10
Location: Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas
Who: The well-loved, world-renowned Sebastian Maniscalco will headline two gigs.
Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura
Dates: Feb. 9-10
Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena
Who: Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura are co-headlining a comedy show "Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer: Go Deep.”
Gronk Beach
Date: Feb. 10
Location: Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas
Who: NFL legend Rob Gronkowski will be featured in addition to Afrojack and another special guest who has not been announced yet.
“Postcard From Earth”
Dates: Feb. 4-6, Feb. 8, Feb. 11
Location: MSG Sphere
What: This will be a showing of Academy Award-nominated director Darren Aronofsky’s immersive film.
Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate
Date: Feb. 11
Location: The heart of the Las Vegas Strip, behind the High Roller & The LINQ Promenade
Who: Guy's Flavortown Tailgate 2024 will headline musical performances from country singer Dustin Lynch and Diplo.
Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace Big Game After Party
Date: Feb. 11 (following the game)
Location: Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas
Who: The after-party will be hosted by Dr. Dre and Snoop Dog, the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime performers, for a perfect ending to the NFL season.