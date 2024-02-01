The 2024 Super Bowl isn't the only event that's about to light up Sin City.

Super Bowl 58 will kick off on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium -- marking the first time Las Vegas will host the big game.

The entertainment leading up to the Super Bowl will certainly emphasize why Las Vegas is the "Entertainment Capital of the World" with some of the hottest names and biggest stars performing.

Whether you are headed to the 49ers-Chiefs showdown or not, the city will be filled with concerts, comedy shows, sporting invitations, tailgates and after-parties that you might not want to miss.

Between Rob Gronkowski throwing a beach party and Guy Fieri hosting a tailgate, the excitement is endless. Here is our guide to Super Bowl 2024 celebrity parties and events in Las Vegas:

Adele

Dates: Feb. 2-3 and Feb. 9-10

Location: Caesars Palace

Who: None other than Adele will be taking the stage for a pair of shows in the two weekends leading up to the big game.

U2

Date: Feb. 2-3, Feb. 7, Feb. 9-10

Location: MSG Sphere

Who: Fans can catch Bono and co. as they heat the stage for five shows.

Christina Aguilera

Dates: Feb. 2-3 and Feb. 9-10

Location: Voltaire at the Venetian Las Vegas

Who: Christina Aguilera is lighting up Sin City with 90-minute shows that will consist of -- wait for it -- at least nine outfit changes.

Fred Minnick & Friends’ Big Game Bourbon

Date: Feb. 7

Location: The Foundation Room in Las Vegas

Who: Spirits authority Fred Minnick will host the event that will headline appearances by various NFL legends. "Vanderpump Rules" star Tom Sandoval will also be in attendance.

Sports Illustrated Invitational

Date: Feb. 8

Location: TPC Las Vegas

Who: Bebe Rexha, The Chainsmokers and KYGO are set to perform at the party.

SiriusXM x Pandora's Exclusive Concert

Date: Feb. 8

Location: The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Who: The headliner for this event will be Colombian singer Maluma.

Wu-Tang Clan

Dates: Feb. 9-10

Location: The Theater at Virgin Hotels

Who: All the members of the group, including Youn Dirty Bastard, are slated to perform both nights.

Playboy's Super Bowl Party with Tyga

Date: Feb. 9

Location: Hakkasan Nightclub

Who: The main headliner will be Tyga but what would be a Playboy party without a select group of Playmates and Playboy bunnies? Bunny Madisyn Shipman is expected to be in attendance.

One Party by Uber

Date: Feb. 9

Location: BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Who: Post Malone is expected to headline the event while others will be announced in the coming days.

MAXIM Casino Royale Experience

Date: Saturday, Feb. 10

Location: Resorts World

Who: Headliners expected include 50 Cent and 21 Savage.

Super Bowl Experience

Dates: Feb. 7-10

Location: Mandalay Bay Convention Center

What: This family-friendly experience will give fans all the football feels ahead of the big game with autographs, 40-yard dashes against NFL players and a whole lot more.

Shaq’s Fun House

Date: Friday, Feb. 9

Location: XS Nightclub at Encore

Who: Organized by NBA legend Shaquille O’NealHeadliners, expected include Lil Wayne and Diplo, among others.

Sebastian Maniscalco

Date: Feb. 9-10

Location: Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

Who: The well-loved, world-renowned Sebastian Maniscalco will headline two gigs.

Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura

Dates: Feb. 9-10

Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena

Who: Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura are co-headlining a comedy show "Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer: Go Deep.”

Gronk Beach

Date: Feb. 10

Location: Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas

Who: NFL legend Rob Gronkowski will be featured in addition to Afrojack and another special guest who has not been announced yet.

“Postcard From Earth”

Dates: Feb. 4-6, Feb. 8, Feb. 11

Location: MSG Sphere

What: This will be a showing of Academy Award-nominated director Darren Aronofsky’s immersive film.

Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate

Date: Feb. 11

Location: The heart of the Las Vegas Strip, behind the High Roller & The LINQ Promenade

Who: Guy's Flavortown Tailgate 2024 will headline musical performances from country singer Dustin Lynch and Diplo.

Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace Big Game After Party

Date: Feb. 11 (following the game)

Location: Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas

Who: The after-party will be hosted by Dr. Dre and Snoop Dog, the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime performers, for a perfect ending to the NFL season.

