Who's at the Super Bowl with Taylor Swift?

The 14-time Grammy winner arrived back in the U.S. after performing several shows in Tokyo

Taylor has entered the building for Super Bowl 58 and she's not alone.

Swift arrived at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Sunday afternoon carrying her red Kansas City Chief's jacket over her shoulder.

She was seen talking and walking alongside friends Blake Lively, Ice Spice, stylist and designer Ashley Avignone, and her mom, Andrea.

Swift is on hand to watch Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, whom she has been dating since the first couple of weeks of the season.

Rapper Ice Spice, stylist Ashley Avignone, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively react prior to Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The trio is watching the big game inside a luxury suite with several other people, including her boyfriend's big brother, Jason, who is sporting Chiefs overalls.

She performed in Japan on Saturday night before a flight across nine time zones and the international date line to reach the U.S. and ultimately Vegas for the Super Bowl.

