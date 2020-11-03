Skip to content
Continuing Coverage
Decision 2020: Election Day is here. We have the latest updates on state and local races here.
Main Navigation
Search
Search for:
Local
Weather
Investigations
Video
Entertainment
Traffic
Sports
Live TV
Share
Close
Trending
Decision 2020
Election Guide
Voting Problems
Blog: Local and State Election Updates
How Secure Are Mail-In Ballots?
Coronavirus Updates
Climate News
Expand
Video
Close Menu
Search for:
Coronavirus Pandemic
Local News
Making It In The Bay
Bay Area Revelations
Bay Area Proud
Digital Originals
Press Here
The Investigative Unit
NBC Bay Area Responds
News
California
U.S. & World
Politics
NBCLX
Weather
Weather Alerts
Traffic
Video
Entertainment
California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint
Submit Photos and Video
Contests
Newsletters
Our Apps
Follow Us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Contact Us