Air quality advisory issued for Bay Area due to wildfire smoke

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued an air quality advisory for Wednesday due to smoke from the Pedro Fire east of Modesto.

According to the air district, smoke from the Pedro Fire is expected to impact air quality throughout the Bay Area. Hazy skies may be visible and the smell of smoke is possible at high elevations. Air quality is expected to be in the moderate category on the Air Quality Index.

Bay Area residents should protect their health by avoiding exposure to the particulates, the air district said. If possible, stay indoors with windows and doors closed until the smoke levels subside.

Elevated particulate matter in the air can trigger wheezing in those who suffer from asthma, emphysema or COPD, the air district said. Elderly persons, children and individuals with respiratory illnesses are particularly susceptible to elevated air pollution levels and should take extra precautions to avoid exposure.

The air district will be monitoring air quality throughout the region for smoke impacts. Pollutant levels are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour health standard and therefore, no Spare the Air alert is in effect.

As of Tuesday night, the Pedro Fire had burned 900 acres in Mariposa and Tuolumne counties.

Residents can check the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Fire and Smoke Map to see if smoke is affecting an area.