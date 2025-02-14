San Jose

Atmospheric river leads to apartment flooding in San Jose, displacing residents

Residents in many apartments alongside a creed in San Jose woke up to water flowing into their homes, damaging furniture and other belongings.

As an atmospheric river made its way to the South Bay, close to 8- calls were made to city crews to monitor flood waters and clear debris, including the area along Lundy Avenue.

Due to the flooding, many residents claim they might be unable to return for a few weeks.

"I was getting ready to walk out the door, and I saw it coming from the creek over there out into the middle of the street, and I watched it come right here where the cars are," said Derrick, whose apartment flooded. "It would just push the water this way more. Eventually, it came up the curb."

A tree fell into the Penetencia Creeks near the apartments, creating a pile of debris and making it harder for water to flow.

"I'm waiting for a final assessment, but what we see is often in these storms, especially if there's wind and days' worth of rain, is that older trees will fall over, fall in the waterways, and can create blockages," said Mayor Matt Mahan.

Mahan said about 16 units were affected.

The complex posted notices on several doors, letting people know it could get them a hotel and that a minimum stay of two to four weeks would be required.

"If anyone who was affected needs help and feels like they're not getting what they need, I would ask them to reach out to me directly," Mahan said.

Those impacted can email the mayor at mayor@sanjoseca.gov

