Atmospheric river could bring month's worth of rain to the Bay Area this week

An atmospheric river storm is expected to arrive in the North Bay late Tuesday before spreading to the rest of the Bay Area later this week, likely bringing several inches of rain and wind gusts of up to 45-50 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

By the end of the week, many parts of the region are expected to receive about a month's worth of rain, with the North Bay forecast to receive up to 10 inches or more in some Sonoma County coastal mountain ranges, weather service meteorologist Dial Hoang said.

"At least for these first couple of days, the North Bay will really see the largest impacts from this system," Hoang said.

As a result of the stormy forecast, Fort Ross and Montgomery elementary schools, both located along the Sonoma Coast, announced they will be closed Wednesday, county education officials said.

Hoang said soil conditions in the Bay Area are somewhat dry because of the hot summer and this being the first big winter storm to hit the region, so that might mitigate flooding concerns somewhat.

"They might be able to soak up some of it initially, but it will saturate really quickly" and lead to flooding in some urban areas and along small streams and creeks, particularly in the North Bay, Hoang said.

Along with warning about the risk of flooding from the heavy rain, the weather service has also issued a wind advisory for most of the region that goes into effect at 10 p.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Thursday because of a risk of high winds that could lead to downed trees and branches and power outages.

Forecasters are saying there is also a chance of thunderstorms when a second round of rain rolls into the region on Friday and Saturday, and lingering showers are expected to last into early next week.