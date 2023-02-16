Bay Area Beaches to Be Dangerous Through Friday Morning

Most Bay Area beaches are expected to experience sneaker waves and rip currents the next two mornings, according to an alert issued early Thursday by the National Weather Service.

The warning is in effect from 9 a.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday for west and northwest facing beaches.

This amounts to most beaches in the region except for those that face south and southwest in the Stinson Beach area north of the Golden Gate and the beaches near Santa Cruz.

The alert urges people who visit the coast during this time period to take several precautions, including the following:

