Bay Area braces for dangerous heat, increased fire risk

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

The next few days will see seasonable weather around the region, but temps will ramp up by Friday and bring elevated heat and fire risk, forecasters said.

Temperatures around interior Bay Area and Central Coast areas will warm up by 10 to 20 degrees above average by the end of the week, the National Weather Service said Monday.

Inland communities, including Fairfield and Stockton, will be under an extreme heat watch from Friday morning through Saturday evening. Dangerous heat, with temps from 99 to 109 are possible, forecasters said.

There will be a moderate risk for heat-related illness for people susceptible to heat, and dry conditions will bring increased grass fire risk on the weekend.

The weather agency warned reminded the public to never a leave a child, disabled person, or pet locked in a car.

