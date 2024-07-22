Bay Area forecast: Excessive heat returns to inland areas

Heat is returning to the Bay Area, as much of the region sees a warming trend starting Monday, prompting an excessive heat warning and a heat advisory for inland areas, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters say daytime highs across the inland East Bay and South Bay hills are expected to be in the upper 90s to 100s for the next three days, prompting an excessive heat warning from 11 a.m. Monday through 11 p.m. Wednesday.

A heat advisory also is in effect over that same time frame for the rest of the Bay Area except for coastal areas, the weather service said.

Overnight lows are expected to remain in the 60s and 70s.

The extreme heat will peak Tuesday, with far inland temperatures as high as 108 degrees, weather officials said, and dangerous heat will stick around Wednesday.

A cooling trend starts Thursday, with below normal temperatures expected by the weekend, the weather service said.