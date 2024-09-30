Fall heat wave: Excessive heat warning in effect for parts of the Bay Area

Fall is currently on hold in the Bay Area as a summer-like heat wave delivers triple-digit temperatures to parts of the region.

Much of the Bay Area is now under an excessive heat warning through Wednesday night, the National Weather Service announced Monday afternoon.

The warning applies to the following areas: North Bay interior and coastal ranges, San Francisco Bay shoreline, interior East Bay, Santa Clara County, and the Santa Cruz Mountains, according to the weather service.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect now through 11PM Wednesday for portions of the Bay Area and Central Coast. A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 11PM Wednesday for areas directly along the coast. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/NTVpDmCYhW — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) September 30, 2024

Inland locations could see temperatures peaking as high as 108 degrees, the weather service said. Areas along the coast, which are under a heat advisory through Wednesday night as well, may have to sweat out temperatures in the mid-90s.

The weather service reminds the public to never leave people or pets in vehicles, to limit outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day, and to stay hydrated and take cooling breaks throughout the duration of the fall heat spell.