bay area weather

Fall heat wave: Excessive heat warning in effect for parts of the Bay Area

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Fall is currently on hold in the Bay Area as a summer-like heat wave delivers triple-digit temperatures to parts of the region.

Much of the Bay Area is now under an excessive heat warning through Wednesday night, the National Weather Service announced Monday afternoon.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The warning applies to the following areas: North Bay interior and coastal ranges, San Francisco Bay shoreline, interior East Bay, Santa Clara County, and the Santa Cruz Mountains, according to the weather service.

Inland locations could see temperatures peaking as high as 108 degrees, the weather service said. Areas along the coast, which are under a heat advisory through Wednesday night as well, may have to sweat out temperatures in the mid-90s.

The weather service reminds the public to never leave people or pets in vehicles, to limit outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day, and to stay hydrated and take cooling breaks throughout the duration of the fall heat spell.

bay area weather 9 hours ago

Forecast: Significant heat ahead and fire danger

PG&E 5 hours ago

PG&E power shutoffs planned in North Bay, Northern California

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

bay area weather
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us