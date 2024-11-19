bay area weather

Bay Area storm: Flood watch, wind advisory issued in parts of the region

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

An atmospheric river storm system expected to deliver a blow to Northern California this week has triggered a flood watch and wind advisory in parts of the Bay Area.

The flood watch will be in effect in Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties from 4 a.m. Wednesday through 5 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Excessive rainfall could cause creeks, streams and rivers to rise, resulting in flooding in some areas, the weather service said. Ponding could also occur in low-lying areas and on roadways.

The wind advisory will be in effect across the North Bay, along the San Francisco Bay shoreline, and up and down the Peninsula coastline from 10 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Thursday, according to the weather service.

Southerly winds gusting up to about 45 mph could cause branches and trees to come down and knock out power in areas.

