Bay Area storm: Flood watch, wind advisory issued in parts of the region

An atmospheric river storm system expected to deliver a blow to Northern California this week has triggered a flood watch and wind advisory in parts of the Bay Area.

The flood watch will be in effect in Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties from 4 a.m. Wednesday through 5 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Excessive rainfall could cause creeks, streams and rivers to rise, resulting in flooding in some areas, the weather service said. Ponding could also occur in low-lying areas and on roadways.

⚠️A Flood Watch has been issued for the North Bay beginning 4 AM Wednesday through 5 AM Friday. Flooding will be possible due to excessive rainfall. #cawx pic.twitter.com/gg4skDHIzv — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 19, 2024

The wind advisory will be in effect across the North Bay, along the San Francisco Bay shoreline, and up and down the Peninsula coastline from 10 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Thursday, according to the weather service.

Southerly winds gusting up to about 45 mph could cause branches and trees to come down and knock out power in areas.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 10 PM Tuesday through 6 AM Thursday. Strong southerly winds gusting to 45 mph will result in difficult driving conditions. When combined with the heavy rain, tree damage and related impacts are expected. pic.twitter.com/gX9Wo2xTdW — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 19, 2024

Visit NBC Bay Area's weather page for the latest storm updates and forecast information.