Bay Area forecast: Cold and rainy with chance of thunderstorms

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater Bay Area for Thursday calls for up to 90% chance of showers with thunderstorms during the day, and up to 60% of similar conditions at night.

Daytime highs are expected to be mostly in the 50s in the region. Overnight lows will be mostly in the 40s, with some areas dropping into the upper 30s.

On Thursday and Friday, forecasters expect unsettled conditions with isolated to scattered rain showers, high elevation snow showers, and possible thunderstorms in the Bay Area.

Temps are then anticipated to remain cool through the weekend.