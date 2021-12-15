Bay Area Forecast: More Showers Wednesday, Weekend Storm Timeline

A faster moving storm versus the one seen earlier this week will sweep through the Bay Area on Wednesday, with gusty winds by the evening commute and rain rates also rising later in the evening.

Here's a look at what to expect for this round of wet weather and another storm scheduled to arrive in the Bay Area this weekend.

Fast-Moving Storm Will Clear by Thursday Morning

More wet weather arrived Wednesday in the Bay Area. The forecast shows not much rain expected in areas south of San Francisco through 8 p.m. Most of the rain during the day will be in the North Bay.

Heavier rain is expected overnight in the East Bay hills and Santa Cruz Mountains.

In the South Bay, the wind and rain will pick up starting around 11 p.m. and continue overnight, with the possibility for small hail.

The storm is expected to clear around 9 a.m. Thursday.

Another storm is on the way. We have a few lingering showers this morning, but more widespread rain will return later today. Here's a look at one model showing rain timing. #cawx pic.twitter.com/CCQWouzv6q — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 15, 2021

How Long Will the Break from Rain Last?

The latest forecast calls for a break from the wet weather starting Thursday and lasting through Saturday.

Another Bay Area Storm Coming This Weekend

The next storm is scheduled to arrive Sunday and stay active through the middle of next week.

We're monitoring the incoming system, which could be powered up through an atmospheric river connection.

