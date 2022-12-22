weather

Rain on the Way to the Bay Area After Christmas

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

The National Weather Service tweeted Wednesday that rain is on the way to the Bay Area, though the region may have to wait until after Christmas.

The weather service's Sacramento office said a weak system will pass through Northern California on Thursday night and early Friday with light rain and snow amounts in the mountains. Dry and mild conditions with periods of Central Valley fog are expected through the holiday weekend.

From Dec. 26 through Dec. 30, forecasters say the Monterey area and north to the Oregon border will likely see 70 percent of normal precipitation. The area could see anywhere from .5 to 2 inches.

Forecast: Clouds & Rain Chance Returns

The rest of California will likely see anywhere from 30 percent to 70 percent of normal precipitation.

The weather service said snow levels will probably be above 7,000 feet.

"Confidence continues to increase that NorCal will enter a wet pattern after Christmas," the NWS Sacramento office tweeted. "While the finer details with timing and amounts are still to be determined, many mountain locations may see rain."

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

