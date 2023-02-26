bay area storm

Bay Area Weather Forecast: Rain, Gusty Winds, Low Snow Levels Return

By Rob Mayeda, Bay City News and Stephanie Guzman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Another storm is heading towards the Bay Area this week.

The National Weather Service said the Bay Area should expect "unsettled" weather through Wednesday, including moderate to heavy rain, hail, and more mountain snow possible Monday.

Monday will also see gusty winds through the afternoon and possible thunderstorms. Precipitation will be lighter Tuesday and Wednesday.

Drier weather is in the forecast Thursday and Friday with colder mornings. Light rain may return by next weekend.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Track Bay Area snow reports

View a roundup of storm-related problems

Here's a breakdown of what to expect:

Local

Comcast

Comcast Experiencing Outage in Some Parts of Oakland, Bullets Cause Damage to Fiber

Oakland

Oakland's First Fame Church Holds First Service Since Fire

Winter Weather Advisory

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the Bay Area mountains from 10 a.m. Monday until 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. In the North Bay, the advisory will begin at 10 p.m. Sunday.

"Be prepared for travel impacts above ~2,500 feet with accumulating snow, gusty winds, and poor visibility," the National Weather Service said.

Rainfall Forecast

The rain totals is expected to be in the .50” to 1” range for most (lower San Jose and Tri-Valley areas) and coastal mountains, Marin County, and Santa Cruz mountains may get 2”-3” from Monday to Tuesday.

Track the storm with our interactive radar

Monitor PG&E outages

Bay City News Contributed to the report.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

bay area stormweatherbay area weather
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us