Bay Area Weather Forecast: Rain, Gusty Winds, Low Snow Levels Return

Another storm is heading towards the Bay Area this week.

The National Weather Service said the Bay Area should expect "unsettled" weather through Wednesday, including moderate to heavy rain, hail, and more mountain snow possible Monday.

Monday will also see gusty winds through the afternoon and possible thunderstorms. Precipitation will be lighter Tuesday and Wednesday.

Drier weather is in the forecast Thursday and Friday with colder mornings. Light rain may return by next weekend.

Here's a breakdown of what to expect:

Quick video update on the active weather arriving early tomorrow morning and persisting into mid week. Make sure you're ready for rain and maybe even thunderstorms during your morning commute. Keep up with forecast changes and stay safe! #cawx pic.twitter.com/BFQga5TLqa — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 27, 2023

Winter Weather Advisory

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the Bay Area mountains from 10 a.m. Monday until 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. In the North Bay, the advisory will begin at 10 p.m. Sunday.

"Be prepared for travel impacts above ~2,500 feet with accumulating snow, gusty winds, and poor visibility," the National Weather Service said.

Another round of winter weather arrives for the mountains tonight into Tuesday. Be prepared for travel impacts above ~2,500 feet with accumulating snow, gusty winds, and poor visibility. Keep up with the forecast and stay safe! #cawx pic.twitter.com/ikBbIHteLt — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 26, 2023

Rainfall Forecast

The rain totals is expected to be in the .50” to 1” range for most (lower San Jose and Tri-Valley areas) and coastal mountains, Marin County, and Santa Cruz mountains may get 2”-3” from Monday to Tuesday.

