Bay Area forecast: Rain, high surf return through the weekend

Another round of rain is on the way to the Bay Area and is bringing more dangerous waves to coastal areas.

A high surf advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. Thursday to 4 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Swimming and surfing conditions will be considered dangerous and localized beach erosion is expected.

The forecast for the greater Bay Area for Thursday calls for clouds and up to 100% chance of rain in most places.

Daytime highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s on the coast and around the bay, and mostly low 60s inland. Overnight lows will be mostly in the 50s.

Forecasters say generally light rainfall is likely across the Peninsula and particularly over the North Bay. Some locations in the coastal ranges also will experience rain, while many inland regions are expected to remain dry into the afternoon.

A second push of northwest swell is projected to arrive in the coastal waters, leading to a second round of dangerous surf and beach conditions, the NWS says.

The high surf advisory is for San Francisco; the coastal North Bay, including Point Reyes National Seashore; the San Francisco Peninsula coast; northern Monterey Bay; southern Monterey Bay; and the Big Sur coast.

During high surf conditions, waves can seem to come out of nowhere and sweep across the beach, pulling people into the ocean from rocks, jetties and beaches, NWS said.

People should never turn their backs on the ocean and keep themselves and pets away from dangerous conditions.