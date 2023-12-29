Bay Area braces for more rain and expected thunderstorms

Showers and thunderstorms are expected Saturday following an intense frontal rain band that began sweeping through the Bay Area on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The rain swell was expected to build through Friday evening and into Saturday morning, prompting the weather service to issue coastal flood and high surf warnings until 2 p.m. Saturday.

Major river, creek, stream, and coastal flooding is possible in the North Bay and Peninsula, the weather service said. Moderate flooding is possible Friday in the East and South bays, with minor flooding possible on Saturday.

Santa Cruz and Monterey counties were the hardest hit locally by flooding and swells on Thursday and will again face major flooding in rivers, creek, streams and coasts both Friday and Saturday.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Major rain and thunderstorms could be seen in the North Bay, Peninsula, Santa Cruz and Monterey counties on Friday and Saturday, with moderate storms possible in the East and South bays on Friday and minor storm activity on Saturday.

The weather service said that hazardous conditions may exist Sunday due to debris from storms and reminded residents to stay off piers, jetties and rocks during high surf.