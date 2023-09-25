Bay Area forecast: Rain expected to soak the North Bay

Rain is expected to return to parts of the Bay Area late Monday and early Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency said it expects up to a quarter-inch of rain in North Bay valleys and about a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch in some higher elevations.

The rest of the Bay Area, including the Santa Cruz Mountains, is expected to see very little precipitation, in the hundredths of an inch range, forecasters said.

The rain is expected to move out by mid-morning Tuesday, with clear, breezy and warmer conditions coming later in the week.

The last significant rainfall in the Bay Area came in May, according to the weather service.