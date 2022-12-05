bay area weather

Bay Area Forecast: Scattered Rain Showers Expected Monday

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Bay Area weather forecasters Monday called for a chance of rain before 10 a.m., before clearing and becoming partly sunny with highs in the 50s.

Parts of the North Bay could see thunderstorms and a chance of more rain in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain is forecast again for Monday evening and overnight, with lows in the mid 40s.

