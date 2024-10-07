Bay Area heat wave: Warnings downgraded to advisories

All excessive heat warnings for the Bay Area on Monday were downgraded to heat advisories, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters say temperatures will have a gradual cool-down but remain warm and above average Monday, especially in inland areas. A heat advisory for the coast is no longer in effect, the weather service said.

Daytime highs will be mostly in the upper 70s to 80s on the coast, in the 80s to 100s around the bay, and in the upper 90s to 100s inland. Overnight lows will be mostly in the 50s, with some areas reaching the 60s.

A heat advisory remains in effect for much of the Bay Area with 90s and some 100s before gradual cooling. Vianey Arana has the Microclimate Forecast.

The heat advisory is in effect until 11 p.m. Monday for the North Bay interior valleys and mountains; San Francisco Bay shoreline; East Bay; South Bay, including San Jose; Santa Cruz Mountains; eastern Santa Clara hills; and the Marin and Sonoma coastal ranges.

A heat advisory means hot conditions could impact people working or traveling outdoors as well as those who are heat sensitive and have no means for cooling or hydrating, the weather service says.

Officials advise people to limit outdoor activities during the afternoon and evening, if possible.

Bay City News contributed to this report.