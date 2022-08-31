Bay Area Heat Wave: How Hot Will It Get This Holiday Weekend?

The unofficial end of summer is upon us, but some of the hottest temperatures of the year are slated to bake the Bay Area later this week and through Labor Day weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for locations near the water and an excessive heat warning for inland areas. Temperatures in several locations, especially those in the inland valleys, are slated to soar above 100 degrees during the late-summer heat wave.

When is the excessive heat watch and the excessive heat warning in effect?

As of Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service said both the excessive heat watch and the excessive heat warning will be in effect from late this week until early next week.

Dangerous heat is expected later this week through the Labor Day Weekend. There's an increasing risk for heat-related illness with a high HeatRisk. Plan ahead for adequate cooling and hydration especially if you have outdoor plans! #cawx pic.twitter.com/R2mhorS92Y — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) August 31, 2022

What areas will be under an excessive heat watch?

San Francisco Bay shoreline

San Francisco County

San Francisco Peninsula coast

What areas will be under an excessive heat warning?

Santa Clara Valley, including San Jose

East Bay interior valleys

North Bay interior valleys

Carquinez Strait and Delta

How hot will it be in the Bay Area?

The National Weather Service says high temperatures could range anywhere from near 90 degrees to 115 degrees, with inland locations facing the hottest temperatures.

With summer here, it's important to know the dangers of high temperatures. Heat stroke can be dangerous. Here are some ways you can identify heat stroke and what you should do when you see some of its symptoms.

Heat safety tips

The expected high temperatures increase the chances of heat related illnesses.

Here are some tips to avoid heat-related health problems.

If available, stay in an air-conditioned area during the hottest hours of the day.

Wear light, loose-fitting clothing.

Drink plenty of water (avoid alcohol and sugary drinks) and don't wait until you are thirsty.

Take cool showers.

Never leave a child, elderly person, or pet unattended in a car.

Keep pets cool in hot weather.

Avoid unnecessary hard work or activities outside during the hottest part of the day.

Avoid unnecessary sun exposure and wear a wide-brim hat if you need to be in the sun.

Avoid using the oven to cook.

How to identify heat exhaustion and heat stroke

An extremely high body temperature (103 or higher), dizziness, nausea, confusion, and headache are signs of heat stroke or exhaustion. If someone shows these signs, call 911 and begin cooling the individual. Here’s how.

Moving them to a shaded area.

Spraying with cool water and fanning them.

Placing them in a cool shower if they are alert.

Monitoring the body temperature and continue cooling efforts.

Do not give the victim fluids to drink.

People age 65 and older, infants and children, and people with chronic medical conditions are more prone to heat stress. People with elderly neighbors should check in on their well-being.

