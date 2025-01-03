bay area weather

Bay Area coast under high surf advisory this weekend

Officials warn against dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, sneaker waves

By NBC Bay Area staff

The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory for virtually the entire Pacific Coast this weekend.

The NWS is warning about the risk of large, dangerous waves in those areas between 18 and 25 feet high along coastal areas of San Francisco and the Peninsula.

The advisory takes effect at 9 p.m. Friday and runs through 3 a.m. Sunday, the weather service said.

Details of the high surf advisory include dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, localized beach erosion and sneaker waves that can sweep across the beach without warning, pulling people into the sea from rocks, jetties and beaches.

