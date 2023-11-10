bay area weather

Bay Area forecast: Moderate to heavy rain coming

Widespread rain expected throughout next week, weather forecasters say

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Rain is arriving to the Bay Area, and lots of it, as the region's first wet season rain event rolls in next week.

The National Weather Service said Friday forecasters expect widespread moderate to heavy rain throughout next week in many parts of the region, with potential accumulations of up to 2 inches. They added that coastal mountains will be receiving more of the precipitation.

Light rain will start in the North Bay on Monday and may linger through Saturday next week, but the core of the event will be Tuesday through Friday, the weather service said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

While the exact timing and amount are still subject to change, forecasters said it is increasingly likely that daily rain totals will exceed an inch across most of the Bay Area and Central Coast throughout next week.

The weather service warned residents and motorists to expect slick roads and longer than normal commutes as ponding of water on roadways becomes a road hazard due to the rains.

climate in crisis Nov 7

Key projects in preparing for wet winter storms

bay area weather 3 hours ago

Forecast: Morning jacket weather and when you'll need the umbrella again

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

bay area weatherRAIN
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us