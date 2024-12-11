Bay Area forecast: Coastal flood advisory, rain timeline, track the storm

Multiple rounds of rain is expected to hit the Bay Area starting late Wednesday and continue through next week, with the most significant rainfall expected Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

This week's storm will bring the first rain to the region since before Thanksgiving.

Rain timeline

The wet weather will start in the North Bay and continue overnight.

A stronger system is forecasted to arrive late Friday into Saturday, bringing up to 3 inches of rain and wind gusts of up to 40-50 mph at higher elevations and along the coast, weather officials said.

There should be a lull in the rain Sunday but more wet weather is expected to arrive on Monday, according to the weather service.

Coastal flood advisory starts Thursday

The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood advisory from 6 a.m. Thursday to 1 p.m. Monday along the San Francisco and San Pablo bays.

Here's a breakdown of the advisory from NWS:

Tidal levels are increasing as a result of higher astronomical tides.

Low lying areas within the San Francisco Bay Area may see minor flooding as a result during high tide.

San Francisco highest tides are expected to be 6.74 feet at 8:12 a.m Thursday, 6.98 feet at 8:54 a.m. Friday, 7.07 feet at 9:37 a.m. Saturday, 7.02 feet at 10:22 a.m. Sunday, and 6.82 feet at 11:08 am Monday.

A Coastal Flood Advisory has been issued for minor coastal flooding expected as a result of higher astronomical tides. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/pC6uzhwbO0 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 11, 2024

High Surf advisory

A high surf advisory has been issued for all Pacific coast beaches except the Santa Cruz coast, according to the National Weather Service.

The high surf advisory will be in effect from 1 p.m. Thursday to 4 a.m. Friday.

"This is just the start of hazardous conditions that will be expected into next week," the National Weather Service's Bay Area bureau said on social media. "Please exercise extreme caution on the water and at the beach."

Also mindful of the astronomical high tides of the year Friday-Monday as well aka “King Tides” which will get a wind/storm driven boost into the weekend #CAwx 12/11/2024 https://t.co/hgFPoiybkV — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) December 11, 2024

Bay City News contributed to this report.