Bay Area Forecast: Cold Temps, More Rain and Weekend Wind Advisory

The Bay Area will see cold and wet conditions for the next several days, including heavy rain and strong winds Saturday, according to a bulletin from the National Weather Service.

When will it rain in the Bay Area?

The rain is expected to begin Thursday overnight into Friday morning, with potential morning frost in the North Bay and to the south in the inland areas of Monterey and San Benito counties.

Friday will see chilly temperatures throughout the region, with a stronger storm with high winds moving in late evening in the North Bay and on Saturday in the rest of the region.

Now and Next: Some rain coming in with breezy conditions, but things ramp up considerably late Friday night into Saturday with a regionwide wind advisory and heavy rain at times w/ ⛈️chances and lowering snow levels as well. Details ahead on @nbcbayarea tonight #CAwx 12/8/2022 pic.twitter.com/sIiDixZDSc — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) December 8, 2022

What are the expected rainfall totals?

Through Friday, rainfall is expected between .5 and .75 inches in the North Bay, .2 to .5 inches in San Francisco and the rest of the Bay Area, and .1 to .25 in the Monterey Bay region. Totals could reach 1 to 1.25 inches in the coastal mountains and .5 to .75 inches in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Rain will be heavy on Saturday. The North Bay should see an additional 2-2.5 inches of rain, San Francisco and the rest of the Bay Area 1-2 inches, and 1-1.5 inches in the Monterey Bay area. The coastal mountains could see up to 4 inches of rain Saturday and the Santa Cruz Mountains might see 2-5 inches.

Timeline on today’s expected to peak by evening and before sunrise tomorrow, also note rain coverage/intensity dropping as front passes through the South Bay. #CAwx 12/8/2023 pic.twitter.com/SPeoFttI4R — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) December 8, 2022

Wind advisory issued this weekend

Wind gusts around 35 to 45 mph throughout the region are possible Saturday with gusts up to 60 mph possible in higher elevations.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory.

Wind advisory ahead and a preview of peak gusts / timeframe for Saturday. Coupled with heavy rain at times, tree damage and power impacts are possible. #CAwx 12/8/2022 pic.twitter.com/Gd28DvLRAM — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) December 8, 2022

Sunday will see lighter rain with temperatures turning cold again with dry conditions next week through Wednesday.

Rain is on the way today and again Saturday.



But Sat. will also be Windy. A Gale Watch is out over the ocean, but a Wind Advisory has now been issued for the land area for gusts 35-45 mph. It begins at Midnight in the North Bay, expires at 6 PM around the Monterey Bay.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/LN7jqXTEzR — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 8, 2022

